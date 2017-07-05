In May, Starbucks and the Los Angeles lifestyle brand, ban.do, helped fans usher in the summer in style with cups and accessories. The two companies launched a collaborative collection that featured ceramic travel mugs and reusable plastic cups for any kind of caffeine kick, hot or cold. Now that summer is in full-swing, Starbucks and Ban.do are dropping yet another collection of drinkware and accessories.
This second summer collection was created in response to the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the collection that dropped in May. Ban.do's chief operating officer, Lana Hansen, said in a press release, "The success of our first collaboration with Starbucks was everything we’d hoped for. The customer response reaffirmed that the desire to have fun in the summer is a global phenomenon — which is great because it’s something we’re constantly building upon.”
Advertisement
The new collection includes seven pieces with two different summery prints. The first is what Ban.do is calling Beach Stripes. The retro color block print reminds us a lot of the pattern on a red and white beach ball or an umbrella used for shade in the hot summer sun. The second pattern features summer icons, and is just right for anyone who loves a whimsical graphic print. The press release explains that this pattern uses "a mix of items that nod to both brands' idea of a fun day in the sun." A few of those items featured are roller skates, sunglasses, and of course, the Frappuccino.
Just like last time, the collection with only be available at Starbucks locations overseas in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Taiwan, and China. However, also like last time, American fans of the Starbucks-Ban.do collab can enter to win items from the new collection. The giveaway starts today and runs through the end of July. To enter, visit ban.do.com/starbucks-giveaway. According to Starbucks Coffee Asia Pacific Limited's VP of marketing & category, Michele Watts, the new collection is meant to "invoke a youthful spirit of eclectic fun" and "celebrate positive vibes and individuality." Looking at all the items, we're guessing fans are going to agree that the companies achieved those goals.
Related Video:
Advertisement