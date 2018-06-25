Summer is filled with so many happy things. Though drawbacks definitely exist (see: heat, humidity), this year, we're looking forward to focusing on the positive, and one way to do that is by carrying accessories that feature imagery of summer's simple pleasures. Today, the lifestyle brand ban.do announced it is once again teaming up with Starbucks to release a limited-edition Summer 2018 collection available in the Asia Pacific region. Here in America, we'll have a chance to win some of the fun and festive pieces.
Starbucks and ban.do collaborated last year, and thanks to the positive response the two previous limited-edition collections received, the brands are at it once again. Starting today, the third ban.do x Starbucks collection will be available at select Starbucks locations in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan.
This time around, the exclusive collection will feature 12 items, including five pieces of Starbucks drinkware. ban.do and Starbucks have released new cold cups and travel mugs of all sizes as part of the Summer 2018 collab. Each item's special print features some of the things we love most about summertime, like vibrant rainbows, colorful fruits, and tropical florals. Sipping out of one of these is sure to make us forget all about any less-than-nice parts of the season.
If you don't live in Asia Pacific but would still love to get your hands on one of the summery pieces, ban.do will be hosting a giveaway, which you can enter here. One lucky grand prize winner will get the complete collection of 12 accessories, as well as a free Starbucks for a full year. Ten second prize winners will also be given the complete collection. Last but not least — because they still get some good stuff! — 100 third placers will be rewarded with one drinkware item and one lifestyle item from the collection. The giveaway ends on July 25, 2018, so you have a full month to enter.
We know it's a while to wait to see if you're a lucky winner, but in the meantime, you can fawn over the adorable drinkware items from the collection ahead. Trust us, it's a good way to keep up your summer mood.