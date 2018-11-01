For Starbucks stans, the chain's holiday cups tend to steal the show every year, and we totally get it. The cups are cheery and ever so cute — especially this year — but that doesn't mean they're the only thing at Starbucks worth celebrating this season. Today, Starbucks announced its full holiday food and beverage lineup, and many of the offerings are just as merry as those hotly-anticipated cups.
Starting Friday, November 2, you can reunite with classic favorites like the Gingerbread Latte or the Peppermint Latte — which just so happens to be returning for the 16th year in a row. But don't forget to leave room to try the chain's newest seasonal offerings. Brand new this year are the Chocolate Swirl Brioche, Pistachio Honey Croissant, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and Penguin Cake Pop. Not only do these menu items feature festive flavors, they also have joyful looks that will complement this year's holiday cups quite well.
Take a look ahead to see all the drinks and snacks included in Starbucks' 2018 holiday menu and begin planning which you'll indulge in first because this year, the holiday season isn't all about the cups, no matter how chic they are.