Here's How To Get A Starbucks Holiday Beverage For 50% Off Today

One week ago today, Starbucks introduced its 2018 holiday cups and announced the return of its iconic holiday beverages. For many of us, those two simple pieces of information flipped some switch inside our brains that says the holiday season is upon us. However, if you're the type of person who needs a little bit more than photos of festive coffee cups to get you into the holiday spirit, this week, Starbucks has something else for you. Today, the coffee chain is holding its first Holiday Happy Hour of the season.
After 3 p.m. today, customers can get 50% off any handcrafted espresso beverage size grande or larger. Anyone that needs help jump-starting their seasonal cheer should keep in mind that this deal includes all of Starbucks holiday beverages like the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and the Caramel Brulée Latte.
To save on these jolly drinks, sign up for the Starbucks Rewards program or visit starbucks.com/happyhour and RSVP to get the Holiday Happy Hour Invitation sent to your inbox. Show the barcode inside the invitation to your barista to redeem the offer at participating Starbucks stores. Hopefully, a sip of one of these seasonal drinks from a cheerfully decorated cup will begin to make you feel merry. And, if that doesn't do it, well, perhaps saving 50% on the afternoon pick-me-up will.
