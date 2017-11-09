A week ago when Starbucks released its 2017 holiday cup, we were, of course, excited, but we also couldn’t help noticing there was no new festive drink to sip out of it. Turns out, the coffee chain just wanted our anticipation to build a little bit more just as it does when we move ever closer to the holidays. This morning, Starbucks released the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and, depending on whether or not you like white chocolate, it might well worth the wait.
As this new holiday beverage's name suggests, it's a different take on a drink that's already a popular Starbucks menu item, the classic White Chocolate Mocha. According to the coffee chain, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha features a caramelized white chocolate flavor. As with all the sweet drinks, this one is topped with a swirl of smooth whipped cream, but it also gets an added crunch. Sprinkled on the whipped cream are bits of candied cranberry sugar. Like the original White Chocolate Mocha, this might also appeal to those who don't usually count themselves as white chocolate fans because of its prominent mocha flavor.
Advertisement
This year's addition can also be ordered cold. Instead of your typical winter-time treats that steam and warm you from the inside, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha can be enjoyed over ice. That's pretty good news for anyone who lives in a region with a warmer climate but still wants to feel festive.
In addition to the new Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Starbucks will still be offering other favorite holiday drinks like the Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, and of course, the other mocha, Peppermint Mocha.
We're excited to see if the latest menu addition sparks a Twitter war between white chocolate, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate fans. Despite the fact that white chocolate can be just as divisive a treat as candy corn, it's been in the spotlight lately. Twix also recently brought back its fan-favorite white chocolate bar.
Related Video:
Advertisement