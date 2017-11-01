The holiday season has officially landed at Starbucks. Early this morning, the company rolled out this year's holiday cup, and as expected, they're adorably festive. In addition to having your coffee served in a festive cup starting today, Starbucks has also made its holiday beverages available. This includes classic faves like the Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, and of course, the Peppermint Mocha.
2017's holiday cup looks a lot like the the classic Starbucks cup in that it's white and features the iconic green siren logo in the center. Surrounding that round siren, however is a whole lot of holiday fun. Black line drawings of different whimsical wintery symbols are all over the cup. Included among them are sweater-clad arms, doves, Christmas trees, ornaments, wrapped gifts, Christmas cards, snowflakes, and mugs of hot cocoa.
A few of the featured line drawings are filled in with red and green, but there's plenty of white space open for your own coloring pleasure. Just like with this year's spring and fall Starbucks cups, the coffee company is encouraging baristas and customers to grab a sharpie and add to the doodle.
Earlier this month, when we were still in the single digits for number of PSLs consumed, we discovered that someone had posted what might be a sneak peek of the holiday cups on the /r/Starbucks subreddit. Since at the time we didn't know for sure if this was the cup that would be coming to Starbucks for the 2017 holiday season, we tried not to get our hopes up too high. That proved difficult, though, because the cup posted on Reddit was oh-so cute. Luckily, the Reddit post ended up being the real deal.
Those unmistakably wintry flavors combined with the holiday cup design will make it hard for even the biggest Grinch to be grumpy during this time of year.
