This Could Be Our Very First Peek At Starbucks' New Holiday Cups

In many places around the country, it’s only just now getting cool enough to wear a light jacket, but it looks like Starbucks employees are already thinking about the Holiday season. About an hour ago, a Starbucks employee and Reddit user, known online as DarthSnoopy, posted a photo to the /r/starbucks subreddit that gave us our very first peek at what might be this year’s Starbucks holiday cups, and they're super cute.
In the post, the user wrote, "Just got it in our order. Holiday short cup design!??" Underneath, the Redditor shared a photo of a stack of the new short cups found in the order. The cups are white and adorned with the classic green siren logo, but surrounding it is a festive sketched design. The design includes a stack of presents, a star-topped Christmas tree, snow flakes, doves, ornaments, hearts, and much more. Behold, the magic.
Since the photo isn't coming directly from an official source at Starbucks, we can't be totally sure these are the cups our short drinks will come in this holiday season. We have reached out to the company for a comment on the photo and will this story as soon as we know more.
If these are indeed what we can look forward to seeing in stores this year, we do unfortunately still have some time to wait until we actually get to drink from them. Last year, Starbucks released its line of holiday cups on November 10. When the holiday cups were released last November, there were 13 different designs, so this one Reddit photo could just been a minuscule preview of what cups Starbucks lovers can expect this year.
Although we may still have a few weeks to wait until Starbucks rolls out its holiday cups, holiday drinks may be showing up a little earlier. Last year, favorites like the Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, and the Peppermint Mocha became available on November 1. Here's to hoping that will also be the case this year as well, which means we're almost exactly two weeks away from those first celebratory sips of the season.
