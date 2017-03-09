Spring has sprung! And so has Starbucks' line of spring cups. That's right, the coffee company announced today that for the first time ever it will be serving coffee in special spring-themed cups, and we could not be more thrilled.
Starbucks decided to roll out the themed cups this year to help lift customers out of their winter gloom. The official announcement said, “because after the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime.” We couldn’t agree more, which is probably exactly why we’re SO excited about this news.
The cups will come in pastel shades of blue, yellow, and green, and all of the colors just so happen to be featured on 2017’s spring color trend reports. So stylish. Each Tall, Grande, and Venti size has its own color, and some will even feature hand-drawn spring scenes. We’re already gearing up our Instagram feeds for this cheerful addition.
The spring cups will be available at Starbucks locations nationwide starting Thursday, March 16. But, like all seasons, they are fleeting. You’ll only be able to get your coffee drinks served in them for a few days so make sure you hit up your nearest location as soon as they’re released. With these cute colors, we’re confident our morning Starbucks will give us an even bigger boost than usual.
