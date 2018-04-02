April Fool's Day was yesterday, however, it was this morning that many east coasters woke up to what felt like a cruel joke. After a lovely spring weekend, today started with freezing temperatures and snow falling outside our windows. This abrupt return of winter weather may have many of us reverting from cold brew back to hot coffee, but with a little help from Starbucks, that doesn't have to be all bad. The coffee chain recently released its 2018 line of spring merchandise, and each item features pastel colors that will add some brightness to even the gloomiest early spring days. Looks like the jokes on your, winter.
The new collection of merch features two travel mugs that will keep coffee warm even in low temperatures that feel completely inappropriate for spring. Plus, the mugs may actually make up for the cold weather by offering cute springtime designs. One mug features a black, white, and red floral print on a beautiful blueish gray background. For an extra burst of cheer, the mug also has a bright yellow lid. The other travel mug is decorated with stripes of Millennial pink.
If you're thinking that these Starbucks spring cups are the only way you're going to make it through the seemingly never-ending winter, be sure to keep in mind that they cannot be purchased online. Since the coffee chain closed its online store last fall, the collection of spring merchandise is only available inside actual Starbucks stores, which means we'll have to venture out in the cold to get them. Also keep in mind the mug and tumbler selection and prices will vary by location.
Take a look ahead to see the three cups included in Starbucks' lines of spring merchandise.