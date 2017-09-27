Starbucks Is Closing Its Online Store On Sunday & There's A Clearance Sale

Update: The time is almost upon us. This Sunday, October 1, Starbucks will close its online store forever. That means, you only have a few more days to purchase patterned tumblers and practical travel mugs from the comfort of your couch. Don't forget, because the store is closing for good, Starbucks is offering impressive discounts on several of the item still available. Perhaps a little economical retail therapy will help us all feel a bit better about the online store being no more.
This story was originally published on August 28, 2017.
As of October 1, Starbucks is closing its online store for good. It's sad but true, but at least the coffee chain is giving us a consolation prize for our loss: an epic clearance sale.
Between now and the beginning of October, we can get our hands on all sorts of useful Starbucks merchandise for up to 50% off. A few of the best deals from this clearance sale include glass Soma water bottles, originally sold online for $29.95, now just $14.98. There's also a stainless steal Fair Isle Tumbler marked down to $11.48 from $22.95 and a Red Quilted Double Wall Traveler with Swarovski crystals, normally a whopping $74.95, for just $18.74.
In addition to drinkware, the Starbucks website also has coffee-making equipment on sale. For instance, you can now get a Moka Express Espresso Maker for just $19.98, marked down from $39.95. Or a beautiful glass carafe for $34.30 instead of the original price of $49.00. You see? It's not all bad.
A Starbucks spokesperson named Maggie Jantzen recently told Business Insider that the elimination of the online store comes as a result of the company's continued investment in
"amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination." She said, "Continued integration of these digital and mobile customer connections into our store experience is among the highest priorities for us, and to enhance that focus we've looked for ways to simplify our current efforts."
Business Insider also pointed out that the online store closing will allow Starbucks to concentrate more on its "commercial partnerships," which could perhaps mean more partnerships with companies we've seen it work with before like Bando, Swell, and Lilly Pulitzer. So, there may be more than one silver lining to this sad announcement — or maybe it's more of a pastel floral lining.
With every change of season, we look forward to not only seeing what new beverages are rolled out but also the new festive drinkware that comes to the Starbucks website. This fall, those new seasonal rituals will no longer be an option, but we're hopeful that we'll see some fun new partnerships hit stores, instead.
