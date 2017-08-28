Starbucks Is Closing Its Online Store & There's A Clearance Sale

As of 1st October, Starbucks is closing its online store for good. It's sad but true, but at least the coffee chain is giving us a consolation prize for our loss: an epic clearance sale.
Between now and the beginning of October, we can get our hands on all sorts of useful Starbucks merchandise for up to 50% off. A few of the best deals from this clearance sale include a Chambord Coffee Press, originally sold online for £26, now just £18.20. There's also festive Acrylic Tumbler marked down to £5.98 from £11.95.
A Starbucks spokesperson named Maggie Jantzen recently told Business Insider that the elimination of the online store comes as a result of the company's continued investment in "amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination." She said, "Continued integration of these digital and mobile customer connections into our store experience is among the highest priorities for us, and to enhance that focus we've looked for ways to simplify our current efforts."
Advertisement
Business Insider also pointed out that the online store closing will allow Starbucks to concentrate more on its "commercial partnerships," which could perhaps mean more partnerships with companies we've seen it work with before like Bando, Swell, and Lilly Pulitzer. So, there may be more than one silver lining to this sad announcement — or maybe it's more of a pastel floral lining.
With every change of season, we look forward to not only seeing what new beverages are rolled out but also the new festive drinkware that comes to the Starbucks website. This fall, those new seasonal rituals will no longer be an option, but we're hopeful that we'll see some fun new partnerships hit stores, instead.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement