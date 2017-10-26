This Iconic Candy Bar Is Bringing Back Its White Chocolate Variety

As your Halloween candy supply starts to dwindle next month, you'll have a new treat to look forward to: After a year of absence, Twix White is returning to grocery store shelves, Brand Eating reports. The white chocolate Twix bars were around for a limited period of time in 2005 and then again last fall, Delish reports, but at long last, they're back for good.
They've got the same ingredients as the original Twix — chocolate, biscuit, and caramel — except they're coated with white chocolate instead of milk chocolate. You'll be able to get single bars, the famous packages containing two bars each, and bags of fun-sized bars. It looks like you can also get boxes of 32 right now on Amazon for $22.50.
Twix has given us a lot to get excited about lately. In July, Mars announced that it had begun releasing a dark chocolate Twix in a few select stores and would release them throughout the country by the end of the year. And the beloved Peanut Butter Twix came back in September.
We also got the chance to experience the deliciousness of a Twix bar in a totally new form in June, when the Mars Twix Spread became available in the U.S. With chocolate and "crunchy biscuit pieces," the product lets you add Twix to all sorts of other snacks. For another twist on Twix, Taco Bells in Wisconsin are offering a "Chocoladilla" — a quesadilla with Twix pieces inside, Brand Eating reports.
Between all these new creations, there are more ways to eat Twix bars than ever, and for good reason: With its mix of cookie crunch and classic chocolate caramel sweetness, it's simply superior to other candy bars. It's nice to see Mars recognizing this with a growing supply of products Twix lovers can enjoy.
