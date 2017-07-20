Twix's New Flavor Is Seriously Dark

The battle between Left Twix and Right Twix is about to get a little more complex.
While the candy bar is pretty much perfect as-is, Mars announced that it's giving Twix a makeover with the addition of a brand-new dark chocolate option.
Dark chocolate Twix will join the OG option, swapping out the milk chocolate coating for a darker version. Inside, the beloved candy bar will be the same: a cookie bar covered in a ribbon of caramel. Mars says that the new flavor is available in some stores now, but assures candy fanatics that it'll be everywhere from coast to coast by the end of the year.
The dark chocolate option isn't the only flavor that's hitting shelves, however. Mars is bringing back two old favorites, expanding the permanent range of Twix bars to four. White chocolate, which is usually just a seasonal offering, will be around all year long starting in November. And a milk chocolate and peanut butter variation, which swaps out the caramel for a layer of creamy peanut butter, will be hitting stores in September.
"The dark chocolate, peanut butter, and white chocolate categories are some of the largest and fastest growing partitions in our industry," Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Twix brand director at Mars Chocolate North America, said in a statement. "We not only wanted to give Twix fans more flavor options to choose from, but all chocolate lovers more ways to enjoy our product."
Having so many options when it comes to Twix should satisfy chocolate lovers looking for different takes on an old favorite, but it still doesn't get any easier to choose a side. Guess fans will keep having to try them both to figure it out — and now they've got three new reasons pick up a pack.
