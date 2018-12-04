Everything You Need To Decorate Your Home For The Holidays Like A Kardashian — Bible!

During "A Very Kardashian Holiday," Keeping Up With The Kardashians' season 14 holiday special, Kim had it out with her mom Kris and sister Kourtney while shopping for holiday decorations. In a testimonial for the episode, the KKW Beauty mogul explained, seriously, "I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season." Well, sorry Kim, but this year, that's exactly what we're doing.
Since various members of the KarJen clan have been known to drop $5,000 on a single flower arrangement, we definitely can't afford to copy their holiday decorations precisely. Given that track-record for celebratory spending, we'd likely have to drop well over $100,000 on just one tree, and that's just not in our budgets — this year, anyway. Still, we can take some tips from the reality TV stars on how to deck our halls for the season and perhaps, even compete with our own family for best holiday decor.
Ahead, we've compiled several different holiday decor looks the Kardashians have used in their homes throughout past few years and curated pieces that will help us recreate the aesthetics on your own trees, mantles, and dinner tables this holiday season. Hopefully, Kim will be more tolerant of holiday season copycatting if it comes from someone outside of her immediate family.
