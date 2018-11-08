Whether you're the kind of person who starts feeling festive as soon as the red coffee cups come out or you're the wait-until-Black Friday type, there's no doubt that the true signal of the holiday season is when the holiday decor takes over: beloved department-store window displays, wreaths on apartment doors, generations-old ornaments hanging from the tree. But when it comes to decorating your home, as sentimental as some of your family heirloom decor might be, it's about time you switched things up.