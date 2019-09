So, inspired by Command™ Brand stylish decorating and organizing products — and its partnership with everyone's favorite fashion guru Tim Gunn — we decided to put together a lookbook of the top six holiday trends we're loving this year, based on what we've been wearing all year long. Whether you're riding out prairie style as long as you possibly can or looking for a sophisticated way to put your go-to leopard print on full display, the following trends will take your favorite looks from the runway to your home — so you can finally retire that popsicle-stick DIY ornament you made in middle school.