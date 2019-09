Starbucks' New Store Is Fully-Staffed By ASL-Speakers

The new store is located nearby Gallaudet University , the world's only liberal arts university for the deaf and hard of hearing. And, when one takes a closer look, there are a few key things that set this location apart from the rest: The store features exclusive artwork and a mug designed by a deaf artists as well as a number of logistical enhancements designed to support deaf and hard of hearing customers, such as tablets for people who prefer to write down their orders and umbrellas with Starbucks written in both English and ASL fingerspelling. Also, unlike any other Starbucks in the world, this one doesn't play music.