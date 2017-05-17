At the tail end of last year, we found out that thanks to a partnership with UberEATs, McDonald's would soon be delivering it's iconic menu items right to customers' front doors. However, excitement quickly faltered a bit because the service was only being tested in three cities, all of which were in Florida. It was a bummer, but fans didn't lose hope that the tested service would soon make its way to other parts of the country, and it seems that wishful thinking actually paid off for once. Today it was announced that McDonald's is expanding delivery to 1,000 more locations across America, according to CNBC. Now, McDonald's lovers in Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; and Los Angeles, CA can to use the delivery service, which is cleverly named "McDelivery." CNCB also reported that McDonald's plans to continue the expansion to other U.S. cities in the future.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on December 16, 2016.
Buckle up, people, because fast food is about to get even faster. Actually, forget the seatbelt because, in this case, you don't even need to get in your car. McDonald's just announced that its food will be available via delivery starting in January.
Becca Hary, a McDonald's spokesperson, told USA Today that the chain will begin testing the delivery option in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. If you're in any of these three cities in the new year, you can order your favorite McDonald's menu items directly to your door by using the UberEATS app. UberEATS was launched back in 2014, but few fast food restaurants have jumped on board. McD's, though, is finally getting in on the action.
If you won't be around Florida in January, don't fret. Hary says, the chain's intention is to get feedback from Floridians using the delivery option in hopes of improving it and bringing it to people nationwide very soon. Just think, one day, we'll live in a world where you could open your front door and be warmly greeted by a Big Mac and fries. What a gift.
Advertisement