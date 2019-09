At the tail end of last year, we found out that thanks to a partnership with UberEATs, McDonald's would soon be delivering it's iconic menu items right to customers' front doors. However, excitement quickly faltered a bit because the service was only being tested in three cities, all of which were in Florida. It was a bummer, but fans didn't lose hope that the tested service would soon make its way to other parts of the country, and it seems that wishful thinking actually paid off for once. Today it was announced that McDonald's is expanding delivery to 1,000 more locations across America, according to CNBC . Now, McDonald's lovers in Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; and Los Angeles, CA can to use the delivery service, which is cleverly named "McDelivery." CNCB also reported that McDonald's plans to continue the expansion to other U.S. cities in the future.