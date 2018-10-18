33 Day Trips Perfect For New Yorkers

Everyone needs to escape from the concrete jungle from time to time. And our centrally located city allows even the car-less to take easy, affordable, and convenient day trips. All you need is a free Saturday, some friends, and a sense of adventure, and you can flee for sand and surf, charming river towns, or nostalgic boardwalks without too much trouble.
The name of the game is accessibility, and it couldn't be more simple to plan a trip to the outer boroughs, upstate New York, or (gasp!) New Jersey. We've rounded up some stellar day trips for outdoor types, foodies, architecture and art lovers, adventure seekers, and music aficionados. And there are plenty of activities for both the budget-savvy and the high-roller (and everyone in between).