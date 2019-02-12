Story from Beauty

The 5 Best Couples Massages In NYC — According To Beauty Editors

Thatiana Diaz
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Haven Spa.
Valentine's Day can go one of two ways when you're in a relationship: Either you feel pressured into booking a reservation at a packed midtown restaurant that will surely have an overpriced menu and cheesy decor, or you'll both say "fuck it" and spend the night relaxing on the couch with a Netflix binge and greasy takeout.
But what if you could find a middle ground: one where you get out of the house to do something special, but can still kick back in robes and slippers? We're talking couples massages, which are a lot less cliché when you know where to look (hint: probably not on Groupon). As we approach Valentine's Day, we asked a few New York City beauty editors to share their top spots for an experience that's indulgent, relaxing, and just the right amount of sexy. They share their honest reviews, ahead.
Related Stories
Treat Yourself This Valentine's Day
21 V-Day Makeup Looks That Aren't Cheesy
Bath & Body Works' Huge V-Day Lineup Is On Sale

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series