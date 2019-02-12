The 5 Best Couples Massages In NYC — According To Beauty Editors

But what if you could find a middle ground: one where you get out of the house to do something special, but can still kick back in robes and slippers? We're talking couples massages, which are a lot less cliché when you know where to look (hint: probably not on Groupon). As we approach Valentine's Day, we asked a few New York City beauty editors to share their top spots for an experience that's indulgent, relaxing, and just the right amount of sexy. They share their honest reviews, ahead.