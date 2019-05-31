These Pride Month Food & Drink Deals Are Giving Back To The LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month is set to be one for the history books. We’ll be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, during which Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera fought back and inspired marches around the country. These marches gave the LGBTQIA+ community an unprecedented level of visibility and showed the world that its members were many. Through the AIDS crisis and the fight for universal marriage rights, June, aka Pride Month, has slowly grown into a bigger and bigger affair. Marches have been largely turned into parades, where the focus is now on celebration. This year, World Pride, the international pride celebration, is coming to New York City to celebrate the city that started it all.
While some criticize the transition from march to parade, brands are raising the Pride flag no matter what. The best brands, however, are the ones that remember the true meaning of Pride. Weather you’re hosting a Pride party or hitting the pavement for the parade, you’ll want to stock up on all the queer-centric and rainbow-colored foods and drinks you’ll need to party all month long. That's why we've assembled a list of food and beverage brands and establishments that will be giving back to the LGBTQIA+ community this Pride Month.
Food
Just Salad is not only sponsoring NYC Pride for the fourth year in a row, it’s also bringing back its Just Proud Salad. The salad combines a rainbow assortment of fresh produce and $1 of every salad will benefit local LGBTQ organization in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Gainesville.
Dylan’s Candy Bar now has a festive collection of Pride offerings, including Every Flavor Is Fabulous Mini Paint Cans for $6, Pride 2019 Tackle Boxes for $26, Sweet Taste of Love Paint Cans for $18 and Some Bear Over the Rainbow gummy bear assortment for $12. Ten percent of sales will be donated to the Ali Forney Center’s efforts to help homeless LGBTQ youths.
Magnolia Bakery’s sweet deal includes a special Pride Pudding with 10% of the profits from sales made June 17-30 going to the Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to helping queer youth. You’ll want to support this cause all Pride long because the Pride Pudding is their famed Banana Pudding with a rainbow twist.
Bouchon Bakery will be offering its signature Rainbow Cake all through June. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, the largest and oldest organization dedicated to lifting up LGBTQ youths. These seven layers of rainbow almond sponge, with alternating layers of apricot and raspberry jam topped with a dark chocolate glaze are available in select New York locations.
Brew Dr. Kombucha released limited edition Pride cans, also supporting the Trevor Project. Each can has the Trevor Project’s life line number and Brew Dr. Kombucha’s donations will help train three TrevorChat crisis counselors.
Drinks
Vermont’s Shacksbury Cider is coming out with Lover Boi, a collaboration with Butch Judy’s that combines barrel-aged ciders vermouth, hibiscus, pink peppercorn, and more. But what makes this can truly special is its design by Kia LaBeija, from the legendary House of LaBeija. While the name might not be recognized by many, the House of LaBeija was at the center of New York’s (predominantly, trans, black, and brown) ball scene in the 1970’s and Kia lives up to her house name.
Tank Garage Winery worked with artist Hizze Fletcher to create a "queercore" label for their special “Love & Pride,” a 2018 California white wine. A portion of the proceeds from “Love & Pride” will go towards Tank Cares in support of LGBTQ Connection a youth-oriented initiative that supports around 3,500 LGBTQ individuals in Napa and Sonoma Counties. This Pride Month special hit stores in May 28th.
Stoli Vodka is coming out with a limited edition “Spirit of Stonewall” bottle. Designed by the artist behind the famous Washington D.C. “LOVE” mural, a portion of every bottle $22.99 purchase will go to Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.
If you buy a cocktail made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka in a number of bars and restaurants across New York, Tito’s will donate $1 per cocktail (up to $15,000). Proceeds of up to $15,000 will be donated to the National Parks Foundation in honor of the Stonewall National Monument. Find a participating bar near you by checking the National Parks Foundation website.
Bubly released the All for Love Pride Pack of 18 cans of sparkling water, in six rainbow-shade flavors, including a limited edition justbubly. For $10.99 you can take the whole pack home while supporting the Stonewall Community Foundation, which gives out grants and scholarships to leaders and activists in the LGBTQ community.