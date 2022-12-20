VC: I’m going to be honest, I was very nervous for a long time. I had approached a couple of venues with ideas that I had, and for a while I threw events for other people. Bachelorette parties were a big one, and throwing those was the first time I actually made over $1,000 to plan someone else's event. That was the time I realized I could definitely do this on my own. But I didn’t feel comfortable enough to leave the industry until I started getting yeses from venues instead of no’s. And it was always easy when I was planning someone else's party and doing behind-the-scenes work; however, when I was ready to transition out, which was around 2018-19, I was a fat Black woman. People hyper-sexualize Black women, especially fat Black women. [In my case], it was like I was always good enough to be behind the scenes, plan things, or make other people's events sexy, but when I wanted to be the face of my own hyper-sexual fest it was a problem. It was okay for other people to hyper-sexualize me, but when I wanted to take that agency it was a problem. I had a lot of venues tell me, “No, your image is literally too risque for us.” One venue in particular—and it is funny because they are reaching out to me now—was nervous. I had interviewed and I was open about the fact that I was a Dominatrix and support other sex workers financially and through food drives. I wasn’t ashamed of my past, and I believe a lot of people expect when you transition out of any kind of adult work that you will begin trashing that part of your life and will regret it and be ashamed of it. I didn’t want to do that.I’m not ashamed of it. I’m still kinky in my personal life. I still like playing, so what do I look like being regretful for it?

