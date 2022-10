My Therapist Recommended I Get Back Into BDSM

Funnily enough, my frenzied googling had led me into the type of problem-solving that is actually at the centre of dialectical behavioural therapy (DBT) , a brand of therapy catered to those with BPD as well as those with impulse control and emotional regulation issues. I had been interested peripherally in DBT for a while: an ex-partner of mine had also struggled with borderline traits and had been through a course of DBT as treatment. Through them, I gleaned many gems that would help me better manage this disorder, from the importance of sleep and exercise to trying to pinpoint the reason behind an emotion before acting on it. It’s something I’ve always been interested in but the process of gaining an official BPD diagnosis on the NHS in order to access it formally seemed overwhelming. As such, I’d been microdosing DBT teachings for a while, building on what my ex had taught me by frequently checking up on internet forums and self-help articles for those with borderline while plodding my way through dense DBT skills workbooks at home.