My Therapist Recommended I Get Back Into BDSM

A few days and many texts about boundaries later, I was staring at the white sheets on her bed. It began with her running nails down my back and legs with alternating force and pressure. Soon, my body was covered in angry-looking scratches that burned on my skin, making me wince. When she asked if we could try something else, I nodded and felt her scrape my hair back from my scalp, holding it tight in a ball in her fist. With my body pliant under her touch, she began covering me in short, open-palm smacks with her other hand. Shivering from the impact and thinking of nothing but the next blow, I finally had a break from the inner voice criticising my every move. My mind felt totally empty. As these unfamiliar sensations spattered across my body, I felt strangely grounded. All that mattered was the present moment.