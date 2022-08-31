Summer 2022 Has Turned Me Into A Reckless Spender

Given the multitude of crises that are set to affect us, and are affecting us already, it’s no wonder that 'fuck it' spending is more tempting than managing your finances. If this is something that is negatively affecting your life and leading to financial hardship, there are ways to curb the habits. "People who are struggling with emotional spending should look to identify why and when they do feel the need to impulsively spend," advises Dr Shanahan. "Is it when you are feeling low or anxious? If so, dealing with our mood in healthy, sustainable ways can [help] us feel better and reduce our impulses." This can look like little things like practising mindfulness or working on your sleep, or seeking more robust support from support groups or therapy.