8 Cycle-Friendly Outfits That Don’t Involve Lycra

Of all the lockdown pursuits we've found ourselves sucked into (don't come near us with banana bread ever again), cycling is the one we're happy to let stick. If, like us, you've long sworn off two wheels thanks to horror stories and angry drivers, you may have found yourself converted under coronavirus. UK bike sales were up 60% in April as the pandemic changed our way of life forever: our legs could only take us so far and under government guidance, public transport was avoided by those fortunate enough to work from home.
Enter the bike. If you were lucky, you bought one before The Great 2020 Shortage (when it became nigh on impossible to find a reasonably priced bike anywhere, online or off) or maybe you already owned one and now had the time to explore your surroundings and fix all the niggling issues you'd experienced on your two-wheeled commute. Either way, more of us are cycling than ever before.
However, while we're chuffed with the freedom our newfound mode of transport gives us – the trick is to get out there and practise! – we have no intention of donning Lycra à la Bradley Wiggins (although we do have a soft spot for Rapha's '70s cycling jerseys).
No, we want cycle-friendly get-ups that won't make us look like we're training for the Tour de France. It's key to remember that not all outfits are suitable for your two-wheeled steed. Our general rule of thumb: always wear a helmet; avoid loose trouser legs (or invest in some ankle straps to keep them from tangling in your chain); get familiar with breathable fabrics (you'll sweat regardless of temperature); stay away from white trousers unless you want some fetching oil stains; and pack a bag that either fits in your basket or sits close to your chest (you won't want it bashing against your knee when you're tackling a steep hill).
Ahead, we've compiled some sweet looks that'll see you hitting the roads in style (and, more importantly, comfort). Click through to find eight cycle-friendly outfits we're donning right now.