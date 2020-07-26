8 Cycle-Friendly Outfits That Don’t Involve Lycra

No, we want cycle-friendly get-ups that won't make us look like we're training for the Tour de France. It's key to remember that not all outfits are suitable for your two-wheeled steed. Our general rule of thumb: always wear a helmet; avoid loose trouser legs (or invest in some ankle straps to keep them from tangling in your chain); get familiar with breathable fabrics (you'll sweat regardless of temperature); stay away from white trousers unless you want some fetching oil stains; and pack a bag that either fits in your basket or sits close to your chest (you won't want it bashing against your knee when you're tackling a steep hill).