The Nicest (& Safest) Bike Accessories For Your Two-Wheeled Commute

After over three months of living in the new normal created for us by the global pandemic, things are slowly, if disjointedly, easing up. But even as restrictions are loosened and shops reopen, life as we knew it will not suddenly return, which is giving us time to reconsider how we want to live in the world.
One of the major areas for reconsideration is how we travel. With public transport a major source of corona-based anxiety and access to cars limited for many, it's unsurprising that there has been a meteoric increase in bike sales across the UK.
Not only can a bike be a major money saver if you're used to travelling on public transport, it is also the easiest way to travel while maintaining social distancing, reducing the potential for accidentally breaking the rules and endangering yourself or others.
As a longtime commuter by bike I'm obviously delighted to have so many more two-wheeled friends. The most important thing I've learned in the two years I've been cycling half an hour a day to and from work is that a ride is only as slick or as safe as your accessories. The impulse to jump on and go without any of the requisite equipment is understandable but not worth it – anything from a car to another cyclist or just a rogue branch could knock you from your bike. Only by wearing a helmet can you protect yourself and reduce the risk of a serious head injury by up to 70%. And it's not just your head! Essentially, without tools to make you more visible, safely carry your wares or secure your bike, you are putting yourself and your bipedal friend in danger.
But all is not lost! Personally I embrace the 'safety first' attitude which means I look, frankly, like a massive nerd on my daily commute but in no way does that mean you should, too. A host of independent brands are making bike-specific pieces which are as convenient as they are chic, meaning you can be as safe as you like on your socially distant jaunt around the park. Toot toot!
