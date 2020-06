The Nicest (& Safest) Bike Accessories For Your Two-Wheeled Commute

As a longtime commuter by bike I'm obviously delighted to have so many more two-wheeled friends. The most important thing I've learned in the two years I've been cycling half an hour a day to and from work is that a ride is only as slick or as safe as your accessories. The impulse to jump on and go without any of the requisite equipment is understandable but not worth it – anything from a car to another cyclist or just a rogue branch could knock you from your bike. Only by wearing a helmet can you protect yourself and reduce the risk of a serious head injury by up to 70% . And it's not just your head! Essentially, without tools to make you more visible, safely carry your wares or secure your bike, you are putting yourself and your bipedal friend in danger.