I’ve Always Been A Crier – Now I’m On Antidepressants & I Can’t Shed A Tear

Crying went from an innocuous expression of emotion to an indication of despair. It was no longer cathartic; it didn’t allow for healing for myself or anyone around me. The tears were symptomatic of a much larger problem: my inability to separate my thoughts from my feelings or recognise how my thoughts and feelings actually interacted with reality. I would cry at every therapist session as I explained how recently I’d had a sobbing panic attack. Some days I’d wake consumed by fear and spend the best part of the morning fighting the urge to give in and let the tears flow. Other times I would end up collapsed in a corner in my flat, trying to rein myself in, knowing full well that whatever was consuming me had no bearing on reality. Back when we worked in the office, I would steal away to the bathroom to attempt to calm down and wipe the evidence from my reddened cheeks; while working from home I would often have to take breaks to practise breathing and stem the flow.