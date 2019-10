Prioritising Your Mental Health Is A Privilege That Many Can’t Afford

So what can you do if you’re struggling to access care? NHS waiting times are at an all time high, especially if you aren’t presently a danger to yourself. But still, it’s worth going to your GP for an initial diagnosis, to get on a waiting list, and to ask for advice. In the meantime, while you wait to be seen or to find something that better fits an unforgiving schedule, search for free therapy in your area. If you’re London-based, South East London Counselling offer a list of sliding scale therapists. You can find more information on accessing cheap therapy in the UK here . These therapists are sometimes in training or working as part of charities, which means they’re often not equipped for more serious problems, but it’s worth trying. If you’re on benefits or a low income, let them know. I personally would recommend, if possible, reaching out to as many of these services as you can at a point when you’re in better mental health – when I had a breakdown, I found myself lost as I waited weeks for a reply.