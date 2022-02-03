We Need To Talk About UK Office Drinking Culture

Sandy, 23, works as a project manager in digital marketing in London. She has been at various companies since entering the workforce aged 18. One advertising team ping-ponged back and forth to the office during the pandemic and was particularly notorious for drinking while there, she tells R29 UK. "Although I didn’t mind joining in, it was noticeable that some people were uncomfortable with [the level of drinking] and would leave early, or avoid it in some way. In turn, that made me feel uncomfortable because it felt like I was encouraging and conforming." Another key factor highlighted by the Sue Gray report: there should be "easier ways for staff to raise concerns informally, outside of the line-management chain". It’s important, then, that shame or blame isn't directed towards employees for joining in with the drinking culture when they feel unsafe to question it.