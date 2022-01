Jared Leto In WeCrashed Is Keeping Me Up At Night

Recently, Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for its new original series WeCrashed, all about the IRL love story at the centre of the rise and fall of co-working phenomenon WeWork, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as narcissistic CEO and founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah. Based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork , the show will dive into the drug-fuelled away days, gender discrimination, excessive spending and cult-like culture at the heart of the company. Yes, we love to see it – funnel the drama directly into our brains. But as I clicked on the trailer link, something struck me within two seconds and filled my whole body with dread. First and foremost, yet another utterly perplexing accent from Leto (this time, his take on Neumann’s Israeli accent). But there was something else. Face scrunched quizzically, I leaned into the screen and asked my boyfriend: "Do the pupils of his eyes look blacker?"