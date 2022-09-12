Sensory deprivation is a great way to experience sex in a new way. If you want to explore submitting yourself to someone else's whims, getting rid of your eyesight and handing over the reins is a great way to do that. Plus, without vision, your other senses (mainly touch) are wildly enhanced. Though you could use a tie or scarf, in our experience, they don't really block sight as much as we'd like (plus, they have a habit of slipping down your face). This blindfold from Lovehoney stays secure, even through some wild play sessions, plus it's fur-lined for ultimate soft comfort against your skin.