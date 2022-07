Turn Up The Heat With Our Sexy Summer Reading List

The last few years have been a spiral of overwhelmingly terrible news with attacks on women's rights and sexuality at the forefront, so we understand the importance of a sexually explicit and liberated book to lift your spirits. This summer, your local sexual wellness writer is here to save you (or at least help give your libido a boost ) with R29's Sexy Summer Reading List. This isn't a normal reading list; it's a cool reading list. And by "cool" we mean scorchingly hot, filled with sizzling banter, and, of course, steamy sex scenes that will have you reaching for your nearest sex toy