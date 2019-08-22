Now, she is (happily) single and dating. More importantly, she feels she can connect with someone without losing herself. At the end of the day, she is just like any other thirtysomething woman talking about dating, as evidenced by her ever-so-slight change in tone when we broach the subject. "Of course, I have the feelings of excitement and nervousness and like, 'Oh my God! When are they going to text? And what are they doing?'" she says feverishly. "It’s not like I’m like Buddha, and constantly at peace with the world. There’s still that anticipation." The difference, now, lies with her newfound spirituality, a big focus of the 12-step programme. "It’s about the feeling of being spiritually connected to something greater than myself, that’s going to take care of me – the universe has legit got my back." Applying this to dating, she says, means not settling for anyone who is "kind of great but..."