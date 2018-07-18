An Unfiltered Photo Diary Of My Mum's Mental Illness & Drug Addiction

The camera has brought Spitz solace, as a tool to help her process her experiences and reconcile who her mother is. "Photography is my voice, and after over 20 years of abuse you become so numb and silenced by the situation that you have to learn that you are allowed to have a voice. Photographing someone with these ailments who is not a relative is where the real issues come in. I am always going to have a sensitive eye, because no matter what, this is still my mother, and despite it all I love her immensely. I may always have questions about how someone can say they love you and still do horrible things to you, but that’s where the camera comes in. The real respect is knowing when not to show certain photographs. I photograph everything, but there are a lot of pictures that will never be published because of their intimacy or abrasiveness. I just don’t want to show my mum in that way."