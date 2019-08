"At 21 I was told I had two months to live unless I quit drinking"

"I was in and out of hospital, but when I hit rock bottom my legs and tummy swelled up massively, and I was struggling to walk because it was so painful," she recalls. "I was rushed to hospital and my dad, who'd been a GP for 40 years, said he'd never had a patient alive with sodium levels as low as mine were. Unfortunately, because they had to get my sodium levels back up as quickly as possible, that caused me brain damage – something called central pontine myelinolysis ," she adds.