Never Forget That Lindsay Lohan Has Her Own Nightclub In Greece

But people remember the Lohan Nightclub not so much for the club itself as for the unexpected accent Lindsay debuted there. In an interview about her motives for creating the venue, she said, in a hybrid accent nobody could quite identify, "so where people are scared of refugees and everything in the world, there's a minimum, there's a line of where we can make happiness into the light of every situation that is bad and make it good. And whereas in the past I've been associated with clubbing and nightclubs, I said, 'why not make my own club?' ... There's bigger things to be done with the Lohan Club. There's spas, there's refugee camps, there's more things that I'm willing to do and I will do, in Turkey, Syria."