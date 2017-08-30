Never Forget That Lindsay Lohan Has Her Own Nightclub In Greece

In case you were wondering what ever happened to Lindsay Lohan, she's now a nightclub owner. The Lohan Nightclub opened last October in Athens, Greece, and Lindsay recently tweeted a link to a photo of it from February, just so we don't forget it's there.
Situated in Athens' Kerameikos region, the Lohan Nightclub has "an industrial baroque aesthetic, top of the line sound and lighting systems, and the best DJ and live acts, combined with a unique approach to partying," according to its website, which features a video montage where glowing robots dance to The Chainsmokers' "Don't Let Me Down." TBH, the colorful lighting and packed dance floor make the place look pretty fun.
But people remember the Lohan Nightclub not so much for the club itself as for the unexpected accent Lindsay debuted there. In an interview about her motives for creating the venue, she said, in a hybrid accent nobody could quite identify, "so where people are scared of refugees and everything in the world, there's a minimum, there's a line of where we can make happiness into the light of every situation that is bad and make it good. And whereas in the past I've been associated with clubbing and nightclubs, I said, 'why not make my own club?' ... There's bigger things to be done with the Lohan Club. There's spas, there's refugee camps, there's more things that I'm willing to do and I will do, in Turkey, Syria."
#LindsayLohan has a new speaking accent/mannerism - and it is the most odd and fascinating thing!! Watch HERE! https://t.co/jOGRRXg2lG pic.twitter.com/9beQWIspSQ— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 1, 2016
According to Vice, Lohan thanked Greece for taking in refugees at the nightclub's opening and announced that some of the proceeds would go to help refugees. This is a topic she's been talking about for a while, between visiting Syrian refugee camps in Turkey and expressing a desire to talk to Trump about the issue.
It sounds like her club is not just a place for partying but also her (albeit random) way to give back.
