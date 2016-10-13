Lindsay Lohan Is Opening A Nightclub & We Want To Go

When she's not busy advocating for Syrian refugees or catching up with her Mean Girls costars, Lindsay Lohan has been creating her own nightclub. Located in the Kerameikos region of Athens, Greece, it's aptly named the Lohan Athens Nightclub.
The opening party will take place on Saturday, October 15 — just in time to console yourself over all the Ibiza clubs closing. Greek DJs Playmen and Junior Rush will spin the beats.
A Lindsay Lohan spokesperson reportedly told TMZ that Lohan will stop by the club, co-owned by her friend Dennis Papageorgiou, a few times a month. They also said it has an "abandoned factory" look, a VIP section, and a VVIP section.
She gave us what looks like a glimpse inside in an Instagram video and photo.
There's not much more info out there, but you can sign up for updates on the club's website.
Anyone else up for a trip to Greece?
