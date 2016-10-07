On Wednesdays we wear pink. On Thursdays we catch up with old co-stars.
Lindsay Lohan has finally given fans the Mean Girls reunion they've been waiting for: a FaceTime session with Aaron Samuels. Sadly, it didn't happen on October 3. Get with it, guys.
Lohan shared a screenshot of her catching up with Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, who played her love interest in the film. He probably just called to find out what day it was.
Lohan didn't let on what the conversation entailed, but she did throw in some Mathletes-approved hashtags. We'll just have to fantasize about Cady and Aaron making plans to carpool with Regina George to the high school reunion or something. Oh, the memories.
