Someone Recreated Mean Girls With Dogs & It's The Best Thing You'll See Today

Suzannah Weiss
Today is October 3, the infamous day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was. That makes it a great day to re-watch Mean Girls (because we totally didn't already do that last weekend) but an even better day to see the movie's scenes acted out by dogs. And we're not just talking about the one who munches on Regina's mom's breast implant.

A photo series created by DogVacay and shared by Entertainment Weekly shows dogs dressed as the movie's characters with its most famous lines, including "you go Glen Coco," "she doesn't even go here!" and, of course, "It's October 3."
In this alternate North Shore High School, eating lunch with the Plastics is like leaving the actual world and entering dog world, and Gretchen actually has a shot at making "fetch" happen.
It's not just DogVacay celebrating this special occasion. Lindsay Lohan herself has been commemorating it.

It's hard to believe it's been over a decade since the movie came out. But thanks to that scene, there'll never be an October 3rd that goes by without us thinking about it.
