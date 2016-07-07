It's been over 10 years since Mean Girls came out, but that hasn't stopped any of us from making references to movie. And though Amanda Seyfried has gone on to do many more movies, time hasn't stopped her from remembering where she got her start, either. Today, she posted a still from the film to Instagram with the caption, "Tbt! 13 years ago I shot my first scene in my first movie. I'm back in Toronto with some of the same fine folks who helped me through it. #imamouseduh."
The photo shows her character Karen's weather forecast, in which she famously feels her breasts to determine whether or not it's "already raining." The hashtag, though, refers to her Halloween getup, which includes nothing but lingerie and mouse ears.
Long live the Plastics.
