Yesterday was October 3, which, for some, is just a day. For others, it's a very special holiday: the day Aaron Samuels leans over and asks Cady Heron the date. It's Mean Girls Day — a day to celebrate the iconic 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan.
This year, Mean Girls Day coincided with a special announcement. After various hints piecemeal details, the Mean Girls musical has been officially confirmed. The account @meangirlsDC tweeted yesterday: "Breaking news! The "Mean Girls" Musical is coming to D.C. in Fall of 2017!"
This year, Mean Girls Day coincided with a special announcement. After various hints piecemeal details, the Mean Girls musical has been officially confirmed. The account @meangirlsDC tweeted yesterday: "Breaking news! The "Mean Girls" Musical is coming to D.C. in Fall of 2017!"
BREAKING OCT 3rd NEWS! The “Mean Girls” musical is coming to Washington, D.C. Fall of 2017! #MeanGirls #OctoberThird #ThatsSoFetch #grool pic.twitter.com/oFfLmTFrAt— Mean Girls (@MeanGirlsDC) October 3, 2016
Tina Fey has teased the show during appearances on Watch What Happens Live and at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. The Sisters star said she'd be working on the script this summer. Looks like the season proved to be productive! Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, and Nell Benjamin, a seasoned lyricist known for Broadway's take on Legally Blonde, are also reportedly working on the musical.
Another tweet from the show's official account uses the hashtags #TheLimitDoesNotExist, #YourMomsChestHair, #SheDoesntEvenGoHere, #YouCantSitWithUs, #HerHairIsFullOfSecrets, and #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink. Could these be song titles? One can only hope.
Another tweet from the show's official account uses the hashtags #TheLimitDoesNotExist, #YourMomsChestHair, #SheDoesntEvenGoHere, #YouCantSitWithUs, #HerHairIsFullOfSecrets, and #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink. Could these be song titles? One can only hope.
Advertisement