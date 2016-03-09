Update: Tina Fey revealed even more details about her plans for the Mean Girls musical on Watch What Happens Live to Andy Cohen last night.
Let's start with the good news: The musical will, for the most part, follow the script of the original movie. The show will also be modeled after more classical Broadway productions. Very cool, Fey.
Now, the kinda-bad: Fey said she won't be performing in the show, and will instead find someone else to play her character, Ms. Norbury. And her guess for a premiere? Not for a while. "2027," she joked. "Or, whenever Hamilton closes."
This article was originally published on March 3, 10:45 am EST.
Grab a Kalteen bar and an oversized pink polo because Mean Girls is back.
Last night at a Times Talk for her new film, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Tina Fey announced some amazing news for fans of the Plastics — the Mean Girls musical is happening. Like, for sure happening.
When asked by a member of the audience whether she's still working on the project, Fey confirmed that yes, she is.
"Yes," she said. "It is still happening. It's only... years away," she joked.
Fey also said she is writing the script with her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and Nell Benjamin, who helped adapt Legally Blonde into a musical. Rumors that Fey was working on a musical adaptation of her 2004 film first started circulating in 2014.
Now that the news if officially confirmed, we can start imagining all the musical numbers we want to see. We for sure need to see the signature "Jingle Bell Rock" dance, as well as the epic Kevin G rap. And maybe a Burn Book dance number? What about a serious monologue dedicated to the word "Fetch" by Gretchen Weiners?
The possibilities are endless.
Fey gets all excited and confirms the news around 11:30 into the talk, below.
