With all due respect to Blake Lively, Reese Witherspoon really is the queen of excellent throwback Instagrams. And no, it's not just because she indulges our undying love for Cruel Intentions. It's because she also indulges our undying love for Legally Blonde.
As it happens, Selma Blair (that's the woman playing Kris Kardashian, kids) also starred in both films. Blair shared a snap from the set of Legally Blonde, prompting Witherspoon to gleefully regram it and for everyone else to unleash an Elle-style squeal and reminisce about the good ol' days of late-'90s/early '00s cinema. Those were the days.
Here's the photo that has CI/LB fans in rapture.
Will next week bring a retro selfie with Chutney or a behind-the-scenes snap of Bruiser's dressing room? We wouldn't object.
