Blake Lively may have been hanging out with Taylor Swift and kangaroos lately, but she'll never forget her sisters. While yes, there's the cool Teen Witch one, we're actually referring to her costars from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
The actress has maintained close ties with "sister wives" Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn. Reports that the ladies were named Lively's daughter James' godmothers didn't pan out, but that doesn't mean this crew isn't still tight. Just take a look at Lively's Instagram.
Here's a snap the Age of Adeline star posted of her palling around with Tamblyn.
Can we expect a Gilmore Girls marathon to take place shortly? We'd hate for Bledel to feel left out.
