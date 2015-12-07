Blake Lively Just Joined Taylor Swift's Squad

As you may have heard, Taylor Swift has been hanging out in Australia. So far, she's ticked off all the typical Down Under sights. She's cuddled koala bears. She's fed animals. She's made a sweep of all the celebrities in the area and absorbed them into her squad. Welcome to the club, Blake Lively.
Lively, who is filming The Shallows in Australia, found time to buddy up with the pop star. Needless to say, the resulting Instagrams are fairly epic. Why oh why didn't we get an invite?
Here's Lively getting photobombed by a "crazy fan" while chilling with a kangaroo.
And here's a snap of the ladies jumping for joy... as you do.
According to Swift, their play date involved kangaroos (obvs), roller coasters, and "LOLs." We imagine they also swapped recipes and dished about Ryan and Calvin. Oh to be a fly on the wall...
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
