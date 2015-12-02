Taylor Swift Just Took Her Entire 125-Person Crew On Vacation

So stoked to be able to take my band and crew on a vacation at the end of a long and wonderful tour. For all their hard work this year, they really deserve it. Thank you to Hamilton Island for taking such great care of 125 of the people who work tirelessly to make sure the 1989 World Tour stage gets built, the lights are on, the costumes are made, the guitars are tuned, and the show goes on. Aussie press, I love your enthusiasm but my birthday isn't for 2 weeks and it'll be a quiet one this year. Let's take it down a notch:)

