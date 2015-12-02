Taylor Swift Just Took Her Entire 125-Person Crew On Vacation

So stoked to be able to take my band and crew on a vacation at the end of a long and wonderful tour. For all their hard work this year, they really deserve it. Thank you to Hamilton Island for taking such great care of 125 of the people who work tirelessly to make sure the 1989 World Tour stage gets built, the lights are on, the costumes are made, the guitars are tuned, and the show goes on. Aussie press, I love your enthusiasm but my birthday isn't for 2 weeks and it'll be a quiet one this year. Let's take it down a notch:)
The 1989 singer just took a well-earned vacation to celebrate her upcoming birthday and the conclusion of her world tour. And in a very sweet gesture, she decided to invite a few guests along for the trip: all 125 members of her crew!
"So stoked to be able to take my band and crew on a vacation at the end of a long and wonderful tour," Swift wrote in an Instagram post. "For all their hard work this year, they really deserve it. Thank you to Hamilton Island for taking such great care of 125 of the people who work tirelessly to make sure the 1989 World Tour stage gets built, the lights are on, the costumes are made, the guitars are tuned, and the show goes on."
According to reports, Swift has rented out rooms for her team at the Qualia Resort on Hamilton Island. The New York Daily News reports that Swift also plans to celebrate her birthday, December 12, on the island — with her boyfriend, Calvin Harris, and BFFs Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.
The getaway has the Australian press going insane, but Swift is ready for them. How ready? One journalist and her crew were detained at the airport, and reportedly had their camera equipment confiscated. “Aussie press, I love your enthusiasm but my birthday isn't for 2 weeks and it'll be a quiet one this year. Let's take it down a notch,” Swift said in her post.
Today, Swift uploaded a new photo to Instagram with the caption, "Making friends on Hamilton Island." (Said friend is an adorable cockatoo.)
To recap, Taylor Swift's girl gang has expanded to include: Calvin Harris, a 125-person crew, and a cockatoo. It seems like anyone can get into this squad — as long as they're not toting camera equipment.
