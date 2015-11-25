Blake Lively's Latest Insta Leaves Us With So Many Questions

So, Blake Lively has been filming The Shallows, in which she plays a young woman trapped at sea with a great white shark, in Australia. As such, her Instagram feed has mostly been filled with photos of her hiking, rocking intricate braids, and enjoying the good life. And then there's this candid snap from yesterday.
As Lively notes, that's a live seagull she's holding. The question is, why? Has she never seen The Birds? Also, what's up with all the clay on her feet? Is it for a scene? Is that a knee brace she's wearing? What exactly is going on?
Finally, can anyone please confirm that the gull didn't fly straight into that fan right after being released? Just checking.
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
