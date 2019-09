You Have To See Blake Lively's Workout Braid

The best most of us can do with our hair on a hike is a ponytail — maybe a bun if we're feeling adventurous. But leave it to Blake Lively to school us all with a red carpet-worthy knotted braid. "It was impromptu!" hairstylist Rod Ortega tells us on a call from Australia. He's there with Lively now filming The Shallows, and on a morning hike the duo got so inspired by the local leaves and branches (see image 2 for a comparison) that they took a break right there on the cliff so Ortega could weave the braid. Naturally, we had to get all the details.