We've known about the Mean Girls musical since Tina Fey confirmed the exciting news in March. What we weren't so psyched about was the projected premiere date: "2027." Joking or not, we really hoped that we'd see the iconic comedy hit Broadway much sooner than that. Well, thanks to Ellie Kemper's impending bundle of joy, that may become the case.
At the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday night, Fey said that she's going to start scripting the adaptation sooner than expected, thanks to the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star's pregnancy.
"We're working on the musical adaptation, which we're very excited about," said Fey, as reported by Vulture. "Thanks to Ellie Kemper's pregnancy, we actually have this whole summer to focus on that."
Fey explained that the Netflix show's production schedule for season 3 is being pushed back a couple of months, which frees up that time for her to work on the script with her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and Nell Benjamin, who helped bring Legally Blonde to the stage. Better get going on that audition tape, Selena Gomez. Oh, and Ellie Kemper — your pregnancy timing is so fetch.
