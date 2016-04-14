Put away the Peeno Noir.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child. The actress shared the news during last night's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“I have big news," she told Fallon, gesturing to her stomach. "I’m pregnant!”
To celebrate, Fallon busted out a pint of Ben & Jerry's The Tonight Dough ice cream.
This will be the first child for the Bridesmaids actress and husband Michael Koman. The couple were married in 2012.
Lucky kid. Can you imagine getting lullabies from Tituss Burgess?
Ellie Kemper has some big news! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/aCdn51zV8y— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 14, 2016
