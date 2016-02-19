We've still got some waiting to do before Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns to Netflix on April 15. (Which frankly is super lame. It's been a damned long time since last we saw our heroes. We're starting to get pretty antsy, even if there have been some spoilers to tide us over in the meantime.)
But today, Kimmy fans were rewarded with the sneak peek of the long-awaited season 2. Peeno Noir! Stranger Ranger Danger! Bedazzled high-top converse sneakers!
This trailer may not reveal anything jaw-dropping. But hopefully we'll be seeing more series teasers popping up in the next couple of weeks. And if not — no worries. The wait might be tough to endure, but Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is worth it.
But today, Kimmy fans were rewarded with the sneak peek of the long-awaited season 2. Peeno Noir! Stranger Ranger Danger! Bedazzled high-top converse sneakers!
This trailer may not reveal anything jaw-dropping. But hopefully we'll be seeing more series teasers popping up in the next couple of weeks. And if not — no worries. The wait might be tough to endure, but Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is worth it.
Advertisement